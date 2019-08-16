Three men break into house and threaten couple with knife

The robbers forced their way into the property before threatening the occupants.

Robbery: Couple threatened by knife-men. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A couple have been threatened at knife-point by three men who broke into their house during the night.

The incident took place in Melrose Crescent, Wishaw, just after midnight on Thursday.

The men forced their way into the property at around 12.25am on Friday before threatening the occupants and demanding money.

When the man and woman, who were in the house, refused to hand any over the robbers left empty handed and made off in the direction of a wooded area at Ettrick Street.

The couple were uninjured but left extremely distressed.

Two of the men are described as being around 6ft tall and wearing parka jackets with fur-lined hoods.

The third was wearing dark clothing and holding a plastic carrier bag.

All three were wearing gloves.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe of Wishaw Police Office said: "We have been carrying out enquiries into this incident to establish more details surrounding the exact circumstances and to trace the three men responsible.

"Our enquiries are still at an early stage and I would urge anyone who may have seen these three men acting suspiciously in the local area in the early hours of Friday morning, or anyone with information that may assist our ongoing investigation to contact Wishaw Police Office through 101."

