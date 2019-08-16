Image released after assault and robbery in bookmakers
A BetFred betting shop was targeted in the early morning robbery on Sunday.
An image of a man wanted in connection with an assault and robbery at a bookmakers in North Lanarkshire has been released.
Police have issued the image of a man they believe will be able to assist with their enquires into the incident.
The BetFred shop in Antonine Shopping Centre on Tryst Road, Cumbernauld was targeted at around 9am on Sunday, August 11.
The man is described as white, around 6 ft tall, with short brown hair.
At the time of the robbery he was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black trainers and a camouflage baseball cap.
Anyone with any information about the incident or who recognises the male in the image should contact Detective Constable Stuart Greenhorn, Coatbridge CID on 101.
