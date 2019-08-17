Celtic pay former player 'significant' damages over abuse

The former youth player sucessfully raised a claim after being attacked by Jim McCafferty.

A former Celtic player will be awarded 'significant' damages after the football club admitted liablity for historic child abuse.

The former youth player successfully raised a claim through the Personal Injury Court in Edinburgh after being attacked by former youth coach Jim McCafferty.

The 73-year-old was jailed in May after admitting sexually abusing young footballers.

Specialist abuse lawyer Kim Leslie said: "For decades my client suffered as a result of McCafferty's abuse so above all else I'd like pay tribute to him for the courage he has shown in stepping forwards after coming to terms with what happened."

Celtic FC have been contacted for comment.

