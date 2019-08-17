  • STV
  • MySTV

More than 9,000 people attend Glasgow Pride parade

STV

The parade marched through the city from Clydeside to Broomielaw on Saturday.

Pride: More than 9,000 people took part.
Pride: More than 9,000 people took part. STV

More than 9,000 people are estimated to have attended a Glasgow Pride parade.

The event marks 50 years since the Stonewall Uprising, an LGBTQ civil rights protest in New York City, which has since sparked worldwide demonstrations.

Businesses, charities and Scotland's Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie were among those to take part alongside thousands of marchers.

Christopher Tait, chairman of Pride Glasgow, said: "It's estimated over 9,000 people joined together today under a peaceful and happy banner either with friends, family or part of an organisation.

"We collectively demonstrated our passion and love in the city.

'It's estimated over 9,000 people joined together today under a peaceful and happy banner either with friends, family or part of an organisation.'
Christopher Tait, chairman of Pride Glasgow

"We're now moving on to celebrations at The Ferry and The Barrowlands where we've organised a fantastic line-up of performances, including drag acts, singers, DJs and our headliner at A Night at Studio 54, The Reflex.

"We said we'd show everyone we could pull back after last year and I think it's safe to say the community feel united again."

The parade left Clydeside at 11.30am before taking a new route through the East end of the city centre, ending with community stalls at Broomielaw next to the Kingston Bridge.

Last year's event was marred by ticketing problems, and led to the resignation of former chief executive Alastair Smith.

Tickets to enter the charity's march this year cost LGBT+ groups £120 for a walking group or £420 for commercial organisations, while it costs £600 to have a float at the event.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1440062-unite-pull-out-of-pride-march-over-commercialisation/ | default

Unite announced on Thursday it would not be taking part in the march after lambasting the "commercialisation" of the event.

The trade union's Scottish LGBT+ committee issued a strongly worded statement criticising charges imposed on organisations to be part of the event and taking aim at big companies using Pride merely to "enhance their customer reach".

Mr Tait replied by saying sponsorship was an "opportunity to help educate" organisations and businesses about the Pride movement.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.