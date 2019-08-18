Board appointed over completion of Ferguson shipyard ferries

The Scottish Government took control of the base in Port Glasgow on Friday.

A board has been set up to deal with the completion of two ferries being built at the now publicly-owned Ferguson shipyard.

The Scottish Government took control of the base in Port Glasgow on Friday after bosses at the yard served notice of intent to put the business into administration, with 350 jobs at risk.

It hopes this will support the completion of two Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) ferries and has now set up a programme review board to try and secure the cheapest suitable delivery of the vessels.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said: "We have always been clear that we want to complete the vessels, secure jobs and give the yard a future.

"I have formed a programme review board to establish a new delivery programme to ensure the completion of the CMAL ferry contracts at the lowest possible cost to the taxpayer.

"While work continues at the yard, we are working to put in place a management team which will refocus all efforts on completing this vital government contract.

"We are working closely with staff and the trades unions - as well as suppliers and customers - to achieve the best possible outcome for the yard."

A turnaround director had already been appointed to work to stabilise the business and support the recruitment of an incoming management team, including a chief executive officer.

