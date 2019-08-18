Man injured in fall onto subway tracks after gang attack 

The 53-year-old man was attacked after a group of men started shouting abuse.

Attack: The man was knocked unconscious. SPT

A man was knocked unconscious when he fell onto subway tracks after being attacked.

The 53-year-old victim and his daughter were assaulted at Buchanan Street station in Glasgow at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

A group of 10 men began shouting abuse at the pair on the platform.

The victim was then attacked, causing him to fall onto the tracks and lose consciousness. His 22-year-old daughter was also assaulted.

British Transport Police said the man was helped back on to the platform by members of the public and taken to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are described as "not life-changing or life-threatening".

The woman also attended hospital to be checked over, but was not seriously injured.

Officers are now trying to trace a suspect described as a white man in his late 20s, of medium build and around 6ft tall.

He was unshaven with dirty blonde hair, and was wearing a white T-shirt with an emblem on the sleeve and dark ripped jeans. He also had tattoos on his arms.

The group left the station at around 9.40pm by the north exit.

