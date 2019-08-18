Man charged in connection with death of man found in street

Thomas Milne, 40, died outside his home in Saracen Street, Possilpark, on Thursday.

A man has been charged in connection with a death in Glasgow.

Police Scotland had launched a murder investigation and a man has since been arrested and charged.

The 31-year-old is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

