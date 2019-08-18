Man charged in connection with death of man found in street
Thomas Milne, 40, died outside his home in Saracen Street, Possilpark, on Thursday.
A man has been charged in connection with a death in Glasgow.
Police Scotland had launched a murder investigation and a man has since been arrested and charged.
The 31-year-old is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
