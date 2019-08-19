Manhunt after sex attack at Glasgow Summer Sessions

The 32-year-old woman was sexually assaulted following Foo Fighters' sell-out show.

Music: The woman was attacked at Glasgow Summer Sessions. Pixabay

A manhunt has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted at Glasgow Summer Sessions.

The 32-year-old victim was attacked at around midnight following Foo Fighters' sell-out show at Bellahouston Park on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

She said: "Enquiries continue following a report of a 32-year-old woman having been sexually assaulted whilst attending an event in Bellahouston Park at around midnight on August 17."

