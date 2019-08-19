Man knocked to the ground during 'violent' street attack

The 37-year-old man was taken to hospital following the serious assault in Motherwell.

Motherwell: The attack happened on Bellshill Road. Google 2019

A man had to be taken to hospital after being knocked to the ground during a "violent attack" in North Lanarkshire.

The 37-year-old was seriously assaulted by another man while walking along Bellshill Road, Motherwell, at around 1.20am on Sunday.

The victim was taken to Wishaw General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for two women who spoke to the victim shortly before he was attacked to get in touch.

Detective constable Vicky Barrett said: "We are trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this violent attack and would like to trace two women who had a conversation with the 37-year-old man shortly before he was attacked.

"We believe they will be able to help us in our investigation.

"There were also lots of cars passing by at that time in the morning. If you were driving in the area we would ask you to check back any dashcam footage."

