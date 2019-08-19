Boy, 12, fighting for life after contact with rail power line

The schoolboy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident in Glasgow.

A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after coming into contact with overhead power lines on a Glasgow railway.

The incident happened on the tracks close to Ashgill Road shortly before 6.30pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended at the scene before the schoolboy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Specially trained officers are supporting his family while he undergoes treatment to a number of serious injuries.

Police will be conducting additional patrols in the area over the coming days and are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

DI Brian McAleese said: "This was a catastrophic incident for the young boy, who remains in hospital receiving treatment to a number of very serious injuries.

"His condition is believed to be life-threatening and we have specially trained officers supporting his family during this incredibly difficult time.

"We are making a number of urgent enquiries to establish the full circumstances leading to this boy coming into contact with the overhead power lines.

"While we have no reason to suspect there are any suspicious circumstances, we would ask anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch."

If you have any information, call BTP on 0800 40 50 40.

