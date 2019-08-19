Couple attacked and robbed during £60,000 raid on home

A 78-year-old man was seriously hurt while his wife was also injured during the robbery in Dumfries.

A couple have been attacked and robbed during a raid on their Dumfries home.

Three robbers targeted the house on Irongray Road between 8pm and 9.30pm on Sunday.

A 78-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries while his 77-year-old wife was also hurt in the raid.

Two men and a woman made off with jewellery and cash worth more than £60,000.

The first man is 6ft 1in and was wearing dark clothing. The second man was 5ft 9in, slim and was also wearing dark clothes. Both spoke with northern English accents.

Officers believe the woman is 5ft 2in, pale, around 40 years old and has dark brown hair.

Inspector Dean Little said: "A team of detectives are now working on the case with a view of catching those responsible.

"We are asking anyone who lives or was in the area of Irongray Road, or the surrounding area to get in touch with us if they saw any of the people described.

"Likewise we would be keen to hear about any strange vehicles which might have been seen entering or leaving, or even parked up in the area of Irongray Road or surrounding streets on Sunday night."