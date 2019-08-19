Bus goes up in flames near Silverburn shopping centre

The blaze happened between Peat Road and Househillmuir Crescent in Glasgow.

Silverburn: Around ten firefighters were called. Hayden Ross

A bus has caught fire near Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow.

The blaze happened between Peat Road and Househillmuir Crescent next to Pollok health centre at 11.45am on Monday.

Around ten firefighters tackled the flames while the road was blocked.

No-one is believed to have been injured on the bus.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The bus was well alight.

"We were also called for traffic management purposes.

"There were no casualties."