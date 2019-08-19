  • STV
  • MySTV

Carer struck off after being unmasked as paedophile

Jenness Mitchell

Oleksandr Novikov was caught in Glasgow while waiting for what he believed to be a young schoolgirl.

Caught in a trap: Oleksandr Novikov sent sexual messages.
Caught in a trap: Oleksandr Novikov sent sexual messages. Pixabay

A support worker has been struck off the care register after being unmasked as a paedophile.

Oleksandr Novikov was caught at Glasgow Central Station while waiting for what he believed to be a young schoolgirl.

The carer thought he had been exchanging messages online with a 14-year-old, but was instead ambushed by an online vigilante group.

Novikov was challenged and held at the train station until the police arrived and arrested him.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court in November last year, Novikov pleaded guilty to sending messages of a sexual nature to a person he believed to be under 16.

He also admitted travelling to meet a girl he understood to be under the age of consent with the intention of engaging in sexual activity.

Novikov, of Glasgow, was sentenced to a Community Payback Order and was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register.

The incidents all happened in January 2018.

At a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) hearing last month, a panel found his fitness to practise impaired with his actions "fundamentally incompatible with the standard of behaviour expected of a registered care worker".

Novikov failed to inform the SSSC of his arrest and did not engage in the regulatory process.

The panel stated: "In light of the seriousness of the behaviour and the damage caused to the reputation of the profession, no amount of insight could avoid a finding of current impairment."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1437746-play-worker-struck-off-after-paedophile-group-s-sting/ | default

Although Novikov's Criminal Justice social worker informed the hearing that he has been "open and engaging and forthcoming" in his attitude - particularly in relation to what contributed to his conviction, the panel highlighted there was a "risk of repetition" and was "not the type of behaviour that is easily remediable".

The panel stated: "The panel considered that there was a real public protection risk arising from the behaviour.

"Whilst your care work is with adults, the nature of that work does not exclude contact with children as a trusted adult.

"The panel also considered that the public would be concerned by your actions.

"The behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with the standard of behaviour expected of a registered care worker."

'The panel considers that a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as the behaviour demonstrates a serious breach of trust and departure from relevant professional standards.'
Scottish Social Services Council panel

Removing Novikov from the register, the panel added: "The panel considers that a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as the behaviour demonstrates a serious breach of trust and departure from relevant professional standards.

"A removal order is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.