Carer struck off after being unmasked as paedophile

Oleksandr Novikov was caught in Glasgow while waiting for what he believed to be a young schoolgirl.

A support worker has been struck off the care register after being unmasked as a paedophile.

The carer thought he had been exchanging messages online with a 14-year-old, but was instead ambushed by an online vigilante group.

Novikov was challenged and held at the train station until the police arrived and arrested him.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court in November last year, Novikov pleaded guilty to sending messages of a sexual nature to a person he believed to be under 16.

He also admitted travelling to meet a girl he understood to be under the age of consent with the intention of engaging in sexual activity.

Novikov, of Glasgow, was sentenced to a Community Payback Order and was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register.

The incidents all happened in January 2018.

At a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) hearing last month, a panel found his fitness to practise impaired with his actions "fundamentally incompatible with the standard of behaviour expected of a registered care worker".

Novikov failed to inform the SSSC of his arrest and did not engage in the regulatory process.

The panel stated: "In light of the seriousness of the behaviour and the damage caused to the reputation of the profession, no amount of insight could avoid a finding of current impairment."

Although Novikov's Criminal Justice social worker informed the hearing that he has been "open and engaging and forthcoming" in his attitude - particularly in relation to what contributed to his conviction, the panel highlighted there was a "risk of repetition" and was "not the type of behaviour that is easily remediable".

The panel stated: "The panel considered that there was a real public protection risk arising from the behaviour.

"Whilst your care work is with adults, the nature of that work does not exclude contact with children as a trusted adult.

"The panel also considered that the public would be concerned by your actions.

"The behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with the standard of behaviour expected of a registered care worker."

'The panel considers that a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as the behaviour demonstrates a serious breach of trust and departure from relevant professional standards.' Scottish Social Services Council panel

Removing Novikov from the register, the panel added: "The panel considers that a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as the behaviour demonstrates a serious breach of trust and departure from relevant professional standards.

"A removal order is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession."

