Charity sets up new flat for families of children with cancer

Calum's Cabin aims to house families who travel far for their child to be treated in Glasgow.

By Courtney Cameron

A charity that helps families with children diagnosed with cancer has set up its fourth flat in Glasgow city centre.

Calum's Cabin aims to provide a "home from home" for families who travel from across Scotland for their children to have treatment at the Royal Hospital for Children and the Beatson West of Scotland.

The charity hope the Glasgow based properties will help to alleviate stress and financial worries.

Calum's Cabin was founded by the family of Calum Speirs from the Isle of Bute, who lost his battle with a brain tumour at the age of 12.

It was his dying wish that other children with cancer could holiday near his home on the Isle on the Bute and make irreplaceable memories with their families.

After his family created the charity and the successful Calum's Cabin holiday retreat, they are now focusing on providing accommodation for families that have children currently going through treatment in Glasgow.

Caroline Speirs, Calum's mum and co-founder of the charity said: "Families who come from the Highlands and Islands tell us stories about the hospital doing the all they can to help but sometimes there isn't accommodation for families.

"We thought it would be a good idea if Calum's Cabin could help these families and create a real home from home for them.

"We don't want them to have any pressure or any stress at all - these families have enough going on in their lives."

Recalling their own family experience, Caroline added: "When the four of us had to relocate when Calum was going through treatment it was really hard for us.

"We couldn't always get a ferry back to the island so we know firsthand what it's like"

Calum and his sister.

The STV Children's Appeal purchased the charity's latest flat which is now in the process of being decorated.

Duncan Speirs, Calum's dad and co-founder of Calum's Cabin said: "Caroline, Calum's twin Jenna and I wouldn't be doing this if there wasn't a great need.

"The families are queuing up to get in - it's great seeing the excitement on their face when they see the flats."

