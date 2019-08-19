Search for young man missing from capsized boat continues

Kieran Cowan disappeared following the incident in Loch Awe, Argyll and Bute, on Saturday.

Kieran Cowan: Divers have been called in the search. Geograph by Susan Shepherd

A search is continuing for a young man who was reported missing after a boat capsized on a loch.

Divers have been called in the search for the 23-year-old, who was with two other men who were able to swim to a nearby island.

His family has described him as someone who "loves life".

In a statement, relatives said: "Kieran always sees the good in a bad situation. He has a heart of gold and loves life.

"He lights up the room with his infectious smile and his motto is: it is what it is."

The two other men were taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban before being discharged.