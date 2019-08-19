Man appears in court charged with murder at block of flats

Joseph Elder was arrested over the death of Thomas Milne in Possilpark, Glasgow.

Thomas Milne: A man has appeared in court.

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering another man outside his home.

Joseph Elder was arrested over the death of Thomas Milne on Saracen Street in Possilpark, Glasgow.

Elder is accused of murdering the 40-year-old at a block of flats at 5pm on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old has also been charged with carrying an offensive weapon.

Elder made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.