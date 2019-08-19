Search for tourist who missed flight home to Germany

Concern is growing for Valerij Tomarenko who was due to travel home to his family on Sunday.

Missing: Valerij was last seen on Wednesday. Police Scotland

The family of a missing tourist in Glasgow is growing increasingly concerned for his welfare after he failed to board his flight home to Germany.

A police search has been launched for Valerij Tomarenko who had been staying in Springburn since arriving in Scotland last Monday.

The 58-year-old, who was due to fly back home from Edinburgh Airport on Sunday night, has not been in contact with his family since Wednesday.

Mr Tomarenko had been planning on going hill walking in a Scottish National Park before attending the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on Friday.

He had hired a silver coloured Hyundai i10, registration EG68 FHA, which he is believed to still have with him.

The car was last traced on the M77 just outside of Glasgow, heading towards Ayr at around 7.25 am on Thursday.

His belongings remain at his accommodation in Springburn, suggesting he had planned to return there before catching his flight.

Constable David Park said: "We are carrying out a number of enquiries to trace Valerij who has not been heard from since Wednesday.

"He was due to go home to his family yesterday and therefore they are growing increasingly concerned for him.

"He told family he was going hill walking in a Scottish national park when he last spoke to them and was due to attend the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on Friday 16. It is unknown at this point if he went to Edinburgh.

"His belongings have been left at his accommodation in Springburn and therefore we believe he intended to return before catching his flight on the Sunday.

"We would appeal to anybody who may have seen him, or the car he is driving, to get in touch with Police as soon as possible. Have you been hill walking in the past week, possibly in the Ayrshire area? We urge you to think back. You may have seen him."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.