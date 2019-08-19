  • STV
Woman in coma after 30th birthday balcony fall in Ibiza

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Monica McGeachie, from Dunoon in Argyll, plunged 12ft onto concrete at the Piscis Park hotel.

Monica McGeachie: The 30-year-old is in an induced coma.
A woman is in a coma with brain injuries after falling from a hotel window on her 30th birthday in Ibiza.

The 30-year-old diver, who was on holiday with her brother Kent and five other friends, was trying to get a sun lounger when her flip-flop fell off.

The 30-year-old diver, who was on holiday with her brother Kent and five other friends, was trying to get a sun lounger when her flip-flop fell off.

Monica then tried to stabilise herself and leaned back on a window for support, not realising its pane was missing before landing on the concrete below.

She has been in an induced coma for more than three weeks after suffering multiple injuries following the incident on July 28.

Speaking from Ibiza, her sister JoAnne said she still can't believe what has happened.

Ibiza: Monica McGeachie plunged 12ft.
She said: "We're just anxious and devastated. 

"She is in intensive care. The hospital has been amazing.

"It feels surreal. It feels like something you see on the news - you don't ever think it will happen to you.

"The drop was 12ft - the height of the panel meant a child could have easily went straight through it.

"She's in an induced in coma. 

"It was such a shock when we heard about the incident. You don't know what to expect.

"It's frightening - she looks peaceful and we know she's getting excellent care - the hospital has been excellent."

JoAnne and her family are still in Ibiza as they continue to support Monica.

A fundraising page has been set up by her Monica's friends to help fund her recovery and to help her family, with almost £10,000 raised so far.

https://justgiving.com/crowdfunding/monicamheachie | default

"We didn't know the outcome when we first saw Monica," said JoAnne.

"I thought the worst - it was horrendous.

"They keep telling us Monica is extremely healthy and fit so that will help.

"We are all born and raised in Dunoon. Everyone supports each other and have all come together. 

"It's absolutely amazing what people have done in terms of the fundraising.

"We know how strong a person she is so that's been giving us hope."

