Man injured after being abducted in car and assaulted

Peter Cassidy

A 59-year-old was forced into a car before being assaulted in North Lanarkshire.

Appeal: Man seriously injured after being abducted.
Appeal: Man seriously injured after being abducted.

A man has been left seriously injured after being forced from his home and abducted in North Lanarkshire.

The 59-year-old was within his house on Frew Street, Airdrie when the abduction took place.

He was forced into the back of a dark coloured car before being assaulted and left injured on the middle of the road.

Police were called to the scene just after midnight on Monday morning after reports of a disturbance in the house.

The injured man was found a short time later on Rankin Crescent in Greengairs before being taken to hospital where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Kenny Dalrymple said: "We initially received a report that a disturbance had taken place within a house in Frew Street, Airdrie and that the 59 year-old man from that address was forced into a dark-coloured car.

"He may have then been driven to Rankin Crescent, Greengairs, where he was left seriously injured on the road.

"The injured man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries and staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

"There is no description of the suspects at this time however we are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and to trace the vehicle involved and its occupants.

"Officers have been speaking to people in both areas and are viewing CCTV footage to gather more information.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Frew Street, Airdire and Rankin Crescent, Greengairs between 12.15am and 1.30am on Monday morning, who may have seen anything suspicious to contact us as soon as possible."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.