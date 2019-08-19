Deadline set for ferry delivery schedule at Ferguson shipyard

Derek Mackay has set a deadline for a new delivery schedule of two ferries.

Ferguson Marine. Google 2019

Economy Secretary Derek Mackay has set a deadline for a new delivery schedule for two ferries being built at the now publicly-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard.

The two Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) ferries have been hit by delays, with the timing and costs part of a dispute between the Scottish Government and former shipyard owner industrialist Jim McColl.

On Friday, the Scottish Government took control of the Port Glasgow yard after bosses served notice of intent to put the business into administration, with 350 jobs at risk.

Now, Mr Mackay has chaired the first meeting of a board set up to secure the cheapest suitable delivery of the two ferries.

He set a deadline of the end of October for the board to detail a "robust delivery schedule".

Speaking after the meeting at the shipyard, Mr Mackay said: "We have always been clear that we want to complete the vessels, secure jobs and give the yard a future.

"On Friday, I met with the excellent workforce and stressed the Scottish Government's commitment to achieving the best possible outcome for the yard.

"Today, I convened the first meeting of the newly-established programme review board and tasked them with establishing a new delivery schedule for both vessels and a revised cost window.

"This group will help assess the current situation and ensure the effective and efficient delivery schedule of the CMAL ferry contracts as quickly as possible."

Transport Scotland's director of major projects Michelle Rennie has been appointed to chair the board on an interim basis.

Other members include CMAL's Jim Anderson, Duncan Mackison from David MacBrayne and Alex Logan for the workforce representatives.

The Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and Marine Scotland each have a member on the board.

A turnaround director - also on the board - had already been appointed to work to stabilise the business and support the recruitment of an incoming management team, including a chief executive officer.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.