Two arrested after shopkeeper racially abused in hate-crime

A man and a woman have both been arrested over the incident that took place on Friday.

Abhorrent: Two arrested over hate crime in shop. STV

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a 'completely abhorrent' hate-crime after a shopkeeper was racially abused in Renfrewshire.

The alleged incident took place in a shop on High Street, Johnstone on Friday.

The pair reportedly entered the shop before racially abusing the worker within.

A 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman will now both appear at court over the incident.

A police spokesman called the incident "completely abhorrent" and said it "will not be tolerated in our communities".

Anyone who has been the victim of a hate crime should contact police right away on 101.

