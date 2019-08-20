  • STV
  • MySTV

Jet2 sued after Legionnaires' death of Scots holidaymaker

Jenness Mitchell

John Cowan, 43, passed away in June following a stay at Hotel Kalofer in Bulgaria.

Civil suit: The family of John Cowan has launched legal action.
Civil suit: The family of John Cowan has launched legal action.

The family of a Scot who died from Legionnaires' disease following a holiday to Bulgaria has launched a legal action against tour operator Jet2.

John Cowan, 43, passed away in June following a stay at Hotel Kalofer in the Balkan nation's Sunny Beach resort.

Mr Cowan, from Hamilton in Lanarkshire, first became ill while on holiday and continued to suffer the effects of the virus until he died a week after returning home.

His mum, Marie Cowan, said: "When John came home he was feeling unwell.

"He was weak and his bones were aching.

"He basically stayed in bed most of that week - it wasn't until he started getting short of breath that we went to the GP.

"As soon as the doctor saw John he realised he needed urgent attention and phoned an ambulance which took him to Wishaw General."

Bulgaria: Mr Cowan fell ill while staying at Hotel Kalofer.
Bulgaria: Mr Cowan fell ill while staying at Hotel Kalofer. Google 2019

Medics ran emergency tests and put Mr Cowan on a ventilator after discovering he had pneumonia in one lung. Later on that night, his kidneys stopped working and he was put on dialysis.

The following morning it was confirmed that he had Legionnaires' disease.

Ms Cowan, 63, added: "They had him treated by a medical team from Leicester but by that time he had pneumonia in the other lung as well.

"John was going to be moved to the Golden Jubilee but before the transfer he had to undergo an operation to help him breathe.

"However, during surgery he went into cardiac arrest where he was unresponsive for 30 minutes.

"John was eventually revived and taken to the Jubilee however on arrival specialists told us John had suffered catastrophic brain damage as a result of the lack of oxygen so we gave permission to turn off the ventilator and give John a dignified passing."

Fatal: Mr Cowan died after returning from Bulgaria.
Fatal: Mr Cowan died after returning from Bulgaria.

The causes of death formally listed on Mr Cowan's death certificate are septic shock and Legionella pneumonia.

Public Health Scotland was made aware of the outbreak after being contacted by one of the medical team from Leicester.

Little is known about the cause of the outbreak, but Mr Cowan's family believe the hotel's air conditioning system has been examined.

'We just want answers - to know why this happened, to know it will never happen to anyone else and to know why the tour operator and the hotel have done nothing to help.'
Barry Cowan

They have now launched a civil suit against Jet2 after discovering four other people may have been struck with the same virus at the same hotel.

Barry Cowan, Mr Cowan's brother, stated: "We just want answers - to know why this happened, to know it will never happen to anyone else and to know why the tour operator and the hotel have done nothing to help.

"The travel insurers won't even pay out to help us recover funeral costs - they said because John died of an illness and not an accident then it means John wasn't covered.

"It's a joke. We've no option but to take legal action when all these companies push you around."

Mark Gibson, a partner at Digby Brown Solicitors and head of the foreign and travel team, said: "We are currently investigating a claim that a man died as a result of Legionnaires poisoning at a hotel in Bulgaria but as the case is at an early stage it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.