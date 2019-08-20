  • STV
Killers who hid victim's body under mattress jailed

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Stephen Mack and his nephew Jackson Mack killed Stephen Anderson in Gartcosh, Lanarkshire.

Two killers who hid their victim's body under a mattress have been jailed for a total of 21 years.

Stephen Mack, 53, and his nephew Jackson Mack, 21, brutally attacked Stephen Anderson in October before hiding his body in Gartcosh, Lanarkshire.

The 51-year-old was battered, bound and struck with a machete following an argument. 

Stephen Mack then offered to help the victim's wife look for her missing husband just hours later.

A judge heard an emotional statement from the sister of the late dad describing the "unimaginable circumstances" of his death.

Stephen Mack was jailed for 11 years for the killing at his home.

Jackson Mack, whose own dad was a murder victim, was sentenced to ten years in jail.

Lady Rae said: "What is despicable, Stephen Mack, is that you pretended ignorance to the whereabouts of Stephen Anderson."

The victim drove his Mercedes to visit his friend Stephen Mack on the night of the attack.

Prosecutor Kath Harper said the Crown could not "confirm or dispute" the Macks account of what later happened.

They insist an argument erupted before Jackson Mack punched Stephen and then struck him on the legs with a "bladed weapon".

The pair were then said to have been "on top" of the victim.

The charge listed a number of accusations including Stephen having his ankles tied, his mouth covered with tape and being hit with a machete.

Miss Harper told the court: "After a short period of time, it became apparent Stephen Anderson was dead."

The body was put under a mattress in a bedroom and covered with "other household items". Stephen Mack then drove the dad's car away.

By 2am, the victim's wife Karen Anderson and his son Steven were worried he had not returned home.

They searched the local area before a desperate Mrs Anderson later contacted Stephen Mack.

Miss Harper told the court: "He said he had not seen him and asked her if she wanted him to help look for him."

Jackson Mack went on to admit to two people his uncle had tied Stephen to a chair before the dad had a heart attack and "turned blue".

He claimed: "It was not meant to go that far."

Mr Anderson's body was later found in a spare bedroom at his friend's home. Cable ties, piece of rope and tape were found nearby.

Forensic evidence linked the Macks to the killing. The victim's blood was also discovered on a machete.

The court heard Mr Anderson suffered "blunt force" injuries as well as cuts and slashes to the left leg.

There was also evidence of "asphyxia" and compression of the chest.

A statement from his heartbroken sister Lynn said: "Our big brother, who was always there to watch over us, has been taken so viciously in unimaginable circumstances."

The statement added Mr Anderson's wife feels "bereft" and "wonders how she can continue on with her life without him".

Regarding his son, Lynn said: "You can see the physical pain in his eyes when he talks about his dad."

Stephen Mack's QC said what happened that night was "completely irrational".

The court heard Jackson Mack had been freed early from prison just 17 days before the killing.

The ten-year jail term imposed will run consecutively to another sentence he is already serving.

