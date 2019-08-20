Support worker struck off for care home sex attacks

Moses Ojo has been banned from working in the care sector after assaulting two colleagues.

Dundee: Moses Ojo was struck off by the Scottish Social Services Council. Google 2019

A care home worker has been struck off for sexually assaulting two colleagues as they tended to elderly residents.

Moses Ojo has been banned from working in the care sector after he was convicted of attacking the women at two different South Lanarkshire nursing homes in 2017.

Ojo repeatedly groped his victims and attempted to force his hands down their trousers.

Nigerian-born Ojo refused to take no for an answer and blamed his actions on "cultural differences".

'You contended that in your culture, when a woman said no, she did not mean no, and a man could carry on regardless.' Scottish Social Services Council panel

Following his arrest and conviction, his Criminal Justice social worker at the time reported that he had sought to excuse his behaviour by "blaming it on sexualised banter" which he had taken "too far".

At a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) hearing last month, a panel stated: "You contended that in your culture, when a woman said no, she did not mean no, and a man could carry on regardless."

Ojo was convicted at Hamilton Sheriff Court in December 2018 and was later sentenced to a Community Payback Order with unpaid work and was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register.

His current social worker advised the SSSC that he had engaged with the Criminal Justice system, but there were concerns over his "continuing lack of empathy for the victims".

Due to the "seriousness" of the conviction, Ojo's fitness to practise was found to be impaired.

The panel stated: "There appeared to be no understanding of the effect it would have on [the victims], and no understanding of the effect on the residents in whose rooms it took place.

"Rather than acknowledging the offence, you appeared to have tried to deflect or minimise your responsibility.

"You had tried to blame the victims for sexualised banter and had blamed cultural differences.

"You had failed to persuade your social workers that there was any genuine insight or remorse.

"You had failed to attend any hearings or engage with the SSSC to explain your situation.

"The panel did not accept that there was any genuine insight on your part."

Arguing that the "public required protection from such behaviour", Ojo was removed from the register.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.