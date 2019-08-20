CCTV released of missing tourist who missed flight home

Valerij Tomarenko was reported missing after missing flight home to Germany.

Missing: Mr Tomarenko was spotted by CCTV on Thursday.

A CCTV image of a missing German tourist who failed to board his flight home has been released by police officers leading the search.

The family of Valerij Tomarenko, who have not been in contact with them since Wednesday, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The 58-year-old had been staying in Springburn, Glasgow, since arriving in Scotland last Monday.

He was due to fly home to Germany on Sunday.

Police Scotland have now released the image, taken as he was getting off a ferry in Arran on Thursday morning, in the hope that it will jog someones memory.

In the image he is wearing a green hat, a grey and black jacket with a distinctive fluorescent yellow trim and light-coloured cargo-style trousers. He was carrying a small black bag.

A silver Hyundai car he had hired was found parked at Ardrossan ferry terminal.

Mr Tomarenko had been planning on going hill walking in a Scottish National Park before attending the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on Friday.

He is described as around 5ft 9ins, medium build with receding brown/grey hair.

Sergeant Paul Hughes of Saltcoats Police Office, said: "In the image, Valerij is seen getting off the ferry at Arran around 10.40am on Thursday morning.

"He may have planned to go hillwalking on the island and officers are currently carrying out searches and enquiries to trace him.

"I am urging anyone who has seen Valerij on Arran, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact Saltcoats Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 0491 of 19th August."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.