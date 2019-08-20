Woman leapt from window to escape ex-boyfriend's attack 

The terrified woman fled out the window to escape from her violent partner.

Attack: Woman leapt from window to escape violent ex. Police Scotland

A woman leapt from a window in a bid to escape her drunken ex-partner who was subjecting her to a violent attack that has left her scarred for life.

The terrified victim made the escape bid after Daniel Docherty broke into her house in Glasgow's Shettleston and assaulted her.

Docherty, who had been drinking heavily, turned violent after being refused entry to the flat of his recently separated-ex in April this year.

He barged in to the flat and headbutted his victim to the ground. But she got back to her feet and tried to escape by jumping from the first-floor window and screaming for help.

However, Docherty soon caught up with her as she tried to climb over a fence and continued beating her up by punching and kicking her as she cowered to the ground.

A witness to the attack feared the victim was going to die during the incident such was the force used.

The victim was left scarred for life and needing stitches for a wound. She also had bruising on her head, hands and arms.

Docherty eventually stopped and left the stricken woman lying on the street. He later tried to visit her in hospital, but fled when he spotted police.

Police soon caught up with Docherty who was held and charged over the incident.

He pled guilty to the assaulting the woman to her injury and permanent disfigurement and was jailed for 18 months at the Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

On handing down the sentence Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC said: "This was an appalling attack on a your former partner."

