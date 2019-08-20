  • STV
  • MySTV

Woman leapt from window to escape ex-boyfriend's attack 

STV

The terrified woman fled out the window to escape from her violent partner.

Attack: Woman leapt from window to escape violent ex.
Attack: Woman leapt from window to escape violent ex. Police Scotland

A woman leapt from a window in a bid to escape her drunken ex-partner who was subjecting her to a violent attack that has left her scarred for life.

The terrified victim made the escape bid after Daniel Docherty broke into her house in Glasgow's Shettleston and assaulted her.

Docherty, who had been drinking heavily, turned violent after being refused entry to the flat of his recently separated-ex in April this year.

He barged in to the flat and headbutted his victim to the ground. But she got back to her feet and tried to escape by jumping from the first-floor window and screaming for help.

However, Docherty soon caught up with her as she tried to climb over a fence and continued beating her up by punching and kicking her as she cowered to the ground.

A witness to the attack feared the victim was going to die during the incident such was the force used.

The victim was left scarred for life and needing stitches for a wound. She also had bruising on her head, hands and arms.

Docherty eventually stopped and left the stricken woman lying on the street. He later tried to visit her in hospital, but fled when he spotted police.

Police soon caught up with Docherty who was held and charged over the incident.

He pled guilty to the assaulting the woman to her injury and permanent disfigurement and was jailed for 18 months at the Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

On handing down the sentence Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC said: "This was an appalling attack on a your former partner."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.