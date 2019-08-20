Abducted man who was beaten and dumped in street dies

The 59-year-old man later died in hospital as police launch a murder inquiry.

Murder: Man died after being abducted in North Lanarkshire.

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man who was assaulted after being abducted from a flat in North Lanarkshire died.

The man left seriously injured after being forced from his home and abducted in a dark coloured car.

Police were called to the scene just after midnight on Monday morning after reports of a disturbance in the house.

The victim was found a short time later lying on Rankin Crescent in Greengairs before being taken to Monklands hospital where he died on Tuesday afternoon.

A post mortem examination will be held in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however the death is being treated as murder and a murder inquiry has now been launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Sommerville from the Major Investigation Team is re-appealing for information. He said: "We are continuing to carry out extensive inquiries to find out more information on the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and gather more information on those involved and the vehicle used.

"Officers are studying a large amount of CCTV from the local area, and are following up all lines of inquiry from the footage.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area of Frew Street, Airdrie and Rankin Crescent in Greengairs between midnight and 1.30am on Monday morning, who has any information that will assist this murder investigation to come forward. Anyone with any information that may assist the ongoing inquiry, no matter how insignificant it may seem should contact detectives through 101.