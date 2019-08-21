  • STV
Child held at knifepoint as thieves steal newborn puppies

Rachel Guy

Robbers held a blade to the ten-year-old's throat before taking eight dogs during a home raid.

Raid: Eight puppies were stolen during the armed raid.
Raid: Eight puppies were stolen during the armed raid. Facebook

Armed thieves held a blade to a ten-year-old girl's throat before stealing eight puppies during a raid on her family home.

The robbers broke into the house in Castlemilk, Glasgow, at around 1.30am on Wednesday wielding machetes and hammers.

The gang smashed up the home while holding the schoolgirl at knifepoint before making off with eight XL bulldog pups, thought to be worth around £1000 each.

Shelby Hodge, who was sleeping at home at the time with her mum, younger sister and baby brother told of her shock ordeal on social media.

She also posted photos of the stolen dogs in a bid to track them down and claimed they would die without their mother's milk as they are newly born.

Ms Hodge wrote: "To the absolute scummy young boys who've just been sent through my door at 1.30am in the morning whilst we were all sleeping with machetes and hammers!

"Do you think you are wide coming to a house with babies in it and holding a knife to my ten-year-old wee sister's throat?

"Knew exactly what house they were going to and who they were to look for."

"Smashed up the entire house, mum's car and also stole eight puppies!"

She added: "If anybody sees any pictures or adverts or anything for these puppies then let me know ASAP!

"Reward for any info given about these puppies because they're 3 weeks old and will not survive without their mother or the milk we've been giving them."

Ms Hodge's grandmother also made an emotion plea on Facebook.

She wrote: "Dirty low life scum bags, what you forgot is everyone of you are on camera - start to finish going into my daughter house with machetes, blades and hammers.

"Her ten-year old daughter, whose birthday is today, came running down the stairs and a rat held a blade to her throat.

"Her mum, sister and baby brother were in a bedroom and the rats were trying to smash the door in.

"They had a cheek to go down stairs and steal eight pups who probably won't survive with out their mum."

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the robbery had been reported and officers are currently investigating the incident.

