Man accused of sex attacks on boys aboard Waverley steamer
David Neill, from Ayrshire, will stand trial next year over the allegations.
A pensioner is to stand trial charged with sex attacks on teenage boys on board the Waverley paddle steamer.
At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, David Neill faced the accusations which allegedly occurred between 1982 and 1986.
Prosecutors claim three teenagers were targeted on the boat.
One was said to be abused "in the course of voyages" between Glasgow, England and Wales.
Another is said to have been attacked while asleep.
The 75-year-old pleaded not guilty to four charges of indecent assault during his court hearing.
Lord Beckett fixed a trial to begin in January next year.
Bail for Neill, of Galston, Ayrshire, was continued in the meantime.
