Man repeatedly stabbed dog walker who threatened partner

A man knifed a dog walker who threatened his girlfriend.

Robert Young pounced on Damien Callaghan during an attack in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, in May.

A judge heard Callaghan had left the 28-year-old's partner shaken amid claims he was owed money.

Young later found him out walking his dog and repeatedly stabbed him.

The weapon was described as a "foot-long" kitchen knife.

Prosecutor Greg Farrell told the High Court in Glasgow that Callaghan suffered five wounds.

He added: "They were assessed as life-threatening without treatment."

Mr Farrell continued: "He eventually made admissions to stabbing Damien Callaghan."

Young admitted assaulting Callaghan to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Lord Clark remanded him in custody pending sentencing on October 7 in Edinburgh.

The judge said: "You have pled guilty to having a knife with you and then using it in a vicious and brutal assault."