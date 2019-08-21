Murdered man who was kidnapped and dumped on street named

Colin MacDonald died in hospital after being found injured in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire.

A murdered man who was kidnapped and dumped on a street has been named.

Colin MacDonald was pronounced dead in hospital after being found on Rankin Crescent in Greengairs in North Lanarkshire on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old was abducted from his house on Frew Street in Airdrie at 12.30am on Monday.

Officers are trying to ascertain if a burnt out Vauxhall Astra, which was found on Forrest Road between Caldercruix and Kirk of Shotts, is linked to the incident.

Chief inspector Alan Sommerville said: "We believe this is a targeted attack.

"It would appear the 59-year-old man was the intended victim but the motive is still unknown.

"I would reiterate my appeal for anyone who was in the area of Frew Street Airdrie and Rankin Crescent Greengairs between midnight and 1.30am on Monday morning to speak to us if they have any information that may assist the inquiry.

"From our enquiries so far we know a small dark car was seen at both locations.

"In addition to this, a burnt out Vauxhall Astra was recovered by police on Forrest Road between Caldercruix and Kirk of Shotts at around 4.30pm on Monday.

"It's still to be established if the car is linked to this investigation but if anyone drove past the burnt out car in that area and saw anyone there or has any relevant information, please contact us.

"No matter how insignificant it may seem, let us decide if it is relevant or not."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.