Man seriously injured after being stabbed in murder bid

A 28-year-old man was attacked in a grassy area in Drumchapel, Glasgow, on Tuesday.

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in an attempted murder.

The attack happened in a grassy area between Glenkirk Drive and Kinfauns Drive in Drumchapel, Glasgow, at 6.30pm on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Constable Jennifer Boyle said: "Enquiries are at an early stage into this attack and we are working to establish more information with officers carrying out enquiries in the local area and gathering CCTV footage.

"This is a busy area and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that will assist our investigation to contact officers through 101."