Tributes paid to father-to-be found dead after boat capsized

Kieran Cowan

The family of a father-to-be whose body was pulled from a loch after a boat capsized has paid tribute to him.

Kieran Cowan's body was found in Loch Awe, Argyll and Bute, on Tuesday after a major search.

The 23-year-old was due to be a dad to a baby daughter with his partner Lisa later this year.

Mr Cowan was with two other men who were able to swim to a nearby island after their boat capsized at 4.40pm on Saturday.

In a statement, his relatives said they have been overwhelmed by the love and support shown following the incident.

They said: "The Cowan family can confirm the sad loss of our beloved son and brother Kieran Cowan.

"Kieran was elated and looking forward to welcoming a baby daughter later this year with his partner Lisa Reid.

"We are overwhelmed by the love and support from family, friends and the local communities in both Prestonpans and Oban.

"We ask that people respect our privacy at this difficult time and allow us time to grieve."

The two other men were taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban before being discharged.

A police spokeswoman said: "A joint Police Scotland and Marine Accident Investigation Branch inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing."