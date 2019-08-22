Second man charged after puppies stolen in armed raid

Four robbers broke into a family home before making off with eight XL bulldog puppies in Glasgow.

Raid: The gang smashed up the home.

A second man has been charged after eight puppies were stolen during an armed raid on a family home.

Four robbers broke into the house in Barlia Drive, Castlemilk, Glasgow, at 1.30am on Wednesday.

Police said the gang "smashed up" the house before making off with eight XL bulldog pups, worth around £1000 each.

The family's Mercedes parked outside was also vandalised during the raid.

Police said a 29-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman, two girls aged 17 and ten and a two-year-old boy were inside the house at the time.

A 33-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

He, along with a 19-year-old man, will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.