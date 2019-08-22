Almost 10k raised for family of dad-to-be after boat death

Kieran Cowan's body was found in Loch Awe, Argyll and Bute, after a major search.

Almost £10,000 has been raised for the family of a father-to-be who died after a boat capsized.

The 23-year-old was due to be a dad to a baby daughter with his partner Lisa later this year.

His friends have created a fundraising page to raise money to help his partner and their future child, with more than £8500 raised so far.

In a tribute on the page, friend Connor Fairley described Mr Cowan as someone who had a "heart of gold".

He said: "Kieran Cowan was a delight to many people, someone who made everyone laugh and had a heart of gold.

"Kieran had a solid, steady income and after the recent tragedy that will now affect his family.

"It breaks my heart but as everyone knows Kieran and Lisa are due to have a little baby girl."

Mr Cowan was with two other men who were able to swim to a nearby island after their boat capsized at 4.40pm on Saturday.

He added: "I have never felt so helpless in my life so as a very close friend I would like to help as much as possible.

"Our group of friends that Kieran grew up with are doing everything they can to help and I'm sure everyone else would like to do the same.

"Every penny raised will be donated to Lisa Reid to support and provide a little comfort for Lisa and they're little baby girl.

"Once the time period is over I will personally make a book with every person's name, donation and message that will then be given to Lisa and her baby girl to show the love and support she has from every single person who helped her through this tough time.

"We all miss you so much Kieran and we will do everything we can to support your family."