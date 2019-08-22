Two in court charged with stealing eight puppies in raid

Steven March, 33, and Ben Murphy, 19, were arrested over the incident in Glasgow.

Raid: Two men have appeared in court.

Two men have appeared in court charged with stealing eight puppies in an armed raid.

Steven March, 33, and Ben Murphy, 19, were arrested over the incident in Barlia Drive, Castlemilk, Glasgow, at 1.30am on Wednesday.

The house was said to have been smashed up before eight XL bulldog pups, worth around £1000 each, were stolen.

March, from Glasgow, is accused of vandalism, theft, carrying an offensive weapon and acting in a threatening manner while on bail.

Murphy, from Wishaw, has been charged with vandalism, theft, carrying an offensive weapon and being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink limit.

March was remanded in custody while Murphy was granted bail.