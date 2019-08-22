Worker dies after industrial accident at shopping centre

The 43-year-old man was working on the revamp of the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow.

Death: Construction worker dies after accident.

A construction worker has died after an industrial accident at a shopping centre.

The 43-year-old was working on the revamp of the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow when he sustained serious injuries on Thursday afternoon.

The emergency services were called at around 3.20pm, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "A joint Police Scotland and Health and Safety Executive investigation is ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

The centre is undergoing a £40m upgrade, which is expected to be completed next year.

