Man's 'unexplained' death prompts police investigation

Emergency services were called to the flats in Glasgow at around 7.50pm on Thursday.

Glasgow: The body was discovered in a stairwell. Google 2019

An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found lying in a stairwell within a block of flats in Glasgow.

Police are currently treating the death as "unexplained".

Emergency services were called to the building in Balgrayhill Road at around 7.50pm on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 7.50pm on Thursday, August 22, the body of a man was discovered in the stairwell of flats in Balgrayhill Road, Springburn.

"The death is being treated as unexplained meantime and an investigation is underway."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.