Man's 'unexplained' death prompts police investigation
Emergency services were called to the flats in Glasgow at around 7.50pm on Thursday.
An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found lying in a stairwell within a block of flats in Glasgow.
Police are currently treating the death as "unexplained".
Emergency services were called to the building in Balgrayhill Road at around 7.50pm on Thursday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 7.50pm on Thursday, August 22, the body of a man was discovered in the stairwell of flats in Balgrayhill Road, Springburn.
"The death is being treated as unexplained meantime and an investigation is underway."
