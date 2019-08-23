Paintings exhibited ahead of massacre's 25th anniversary

Witness, Subjugation and Srebrenica Women by Robert McNeil are on show in Glasgow.

Paintings: Artist Robert McNeil. SNS

Three paintings have been unveiled in Glasgow ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre next year.

Witness, Subjugation and Srebrenica Women by Robert McNeil are on show at the St Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art.

The Remembering Srebrenica display tells the story of what is described as the worst atrocity on European soil since the Second World War.

More than 8000 Muslim men and boys were murdered by Bosnian Serb armed forces in 1995, with former forensic technician Mr McNeil among the team of international experts who uncovered and provided evidence of genocide for prosecutions, including that of Slobodan Milosevic.

He said: "I hope having these works on display at St Mungo will highlight and continue to raise awareness of religious persecution and ethnic cleansing across the world.

"We must learn from past horrors and make sure that younger generations are aware not just about the history of the genocide in Bosnia, but how to recognise the signs of intolerance and the violence it generates wherever in the world it occurs, and take action to persuade those in power to end it."

The Witness painting was first shown at the city's Mitchell Library in 2014 and then the Scottish Parliament in 2016.

Mr McNeil is vice-chairman of the charity Remembering Srebrenica Scotland, which raises awareness about the killings and their legacy.

David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life, said: "War and persecution motivated by religious and ethnic hatred continue to force hundreds of thousands of people from their homelands.

"Over the years many have sought sanctuary in Glasgow and we are proud of our record of welcoming refugees from across the world.

"Robert's evocative paintings will resonate with anyone who has empathised with those who have experienced the trauma of fleeing war and oppression."

