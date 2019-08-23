Soldier dies falling from hotel balcony during holiday

Corporal Ryan Lovatt, 25, was given a full military funeral in Clydebank earlier this week.

Soldier: Corporal Ryan Lovatt was given a full military send-off. Ryan Lovatt Facebook

A Scots soldier died after falling from a hotel balcony in Poland.

Corporal Ryan Lovatt, 25, was on holiday in Warsaw when he was killed earlier this month.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers serviceman died on August 1.

An investigation into the circumstances is being carried out by Polish military police.

Corporal Lovatt, from Dunbartonshire, was given a full military funeral at Clydebank Crematorium on Wednesday.

His dad Colin paid tribute on social media to his "beautiful boy".

