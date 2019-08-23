Plastic-free zones and tree bonanza planned for Glasgow

Climate group publishes 60 recommendations in bid to make city carbon neutral by 2030.

Glasgow wants to become carbon neutral by 2030. Pixabay

A plastic-free shopping zone and major tree-planting programme will be considered as Glasgow bids to become a carbon neutral city by 2030.

Glasgow's Climate Emergency Working Group has published more than 60 recommendations to help meet the target.

The group said the low energy efficiency of older council homes should be addressed and consideration should be given to a wider roll-out of car free zones.

The working group includes all four political groups on the city council, citizen activist groups and the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.

The group notes that its recommendations are "undoubtedly challenging", and will require "very significant changes".

However, the report also concludes "all of the scientific evidence shows that action needs to be taken right now".

At a meeting of all 83 Glasgow councillors in May, a climate emergency was formally declared.

Councillor Martha Wardrop, who chaired the working group, said there can be no delay in acting on the report's recommendations.

She said: "With only ten years to make radical changes, we need action to start right away.

"The climate emergency must also be placed front and centre of Glasgow's economy and so a revised economic strategy for the city is essential.

"But we also need the Scottish and UK governments to do their bit, particularly on decarbonising how we heat our homes."

