Family 'stuck in a nightmare' after dad kidnapped and killed

Colin Macdonald, 59, died in hospital after being found injured in Airdrie on Tuesday.

Tributes: Colin Macdonald died in hospital. Police Scotland/ STV

Relatives of a murdered dad who was kidnapped and dumped on a road feel like they are "stuck in a nightmare".

Colin Macdonald died in hospital after being found injured on Rankin Crescent, Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old was abducted from his house on Frew Street at 12.30am on Monday.

Mr Macdonald's family said: "Our dad, Colin Macdonald was the best father we could have asked for.

"He was an amazing grandfather and an adored uncle, cousin, nephew and friend.

"We feel like we are stuck in a nightmare that we can't wake up from and that just keeps getting worse.

"We're still trying to wrap our heads around what has happened to him and that he's been so cruelly taken from us.

"His murder has added to our already broken hearts and left a gap that nothing will be able to replace.

"We would like to thank family, friends, Police Scotland and the medical staff at Monklands Hospital for their overwhelming support and kindness.

"We want justice for our dad, we know It won't bring him back but we're determined to do everything we can to ensure another family doesn't have to go through what we are just now."

Police are investigating whether a burnt-out Vauxhall Astra, found on Forrest Road between Caldercruix and Kirk of Shotts, is linked to the incident.

Chief inspector Alan Sommerville said: "We believe this is a targeted attack. It would appear the 59-year-old man was the intended victim but the motive is still unknown.

"I would reiterate my appeal for anyone who was in the area of Frew Street Airdrie and Rankin Crescent Greengairs between midnight and 1.30am on Monday morning to speak to us if they have any information that may assist the inquiry.

"From our enquiries so far we know a small dark car was seen at both locations.

"In addition to this, a burnt out Vauxhall Astra was recovered by police on Forrest Road between Caldercruix and Kirk of Shotts at around 4.30pm on Monday.

"It's still to be established if the car is linked to this investigation but if anyone drove past the burnt out car in that area and saw anyone there or has any relevant information, please contact us.

"No matter how insignificant it may seem, let us decide if it is relevant or not."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

