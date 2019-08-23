Body found on Arran in search for missing German tourist

Valerij Tomarenko,58, was last seen getting off a ferry at the island last Thursday.

Found: Valerij Tomarenko's body was recovered on Arran. Police Scotland / Finavon

A body has been found on Arran in the search for a missing German tourist.

Police said the body on Goat Fell mountain was believed to be Valerij Tomarenko, who was reported missing after failing to board his flight home from Edinburgh Airport last Sunday.

The 58-year-old had been staying in Glasgow since arriving in Scotland on Monday, August 12. His family last heard from him two days later.

Police found his belongings in his accommodation in Springburn, suggesting he had planned to return there before catching his flight.

A silver Hyundai car he had hired was later found parked at Ardrossan ferry terminal.

Mr Tomarenko - who had been planning on hillwalking before attending the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - was last captured on CCTV getting off a ferry in Arran last Thursday.

His family has been told and police said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A force spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can confirm the body of a man has been found on Arran.

"A formal identification has still to take place, however it's believed to be 58-year-old German tourist Valerij Tomarenko, missing since Thursday, August 15."

