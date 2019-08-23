Probe launched into builder's death at shopping centre

The man was working at the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow when he became trapped and died.

Death: An investigation is under way.

An investigation has been launched into the death of a worker in an industrial accident at a shopping centre.

The 43-year-old man was working on the revamp of the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow when he became trapped and died on Thursday afternoon.

An investigation is under way involving building firm Sir Robert McAlpine, Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive.

The construction company working on the site described the death as a "very sad time".

Industrial accident: The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman said: "Our thoughts at this very sad time are with the family, friends and colleagues of the worker involved.

"We are working closely with the HSE and Police Scotland. However, as there is now a live ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide any further comment."

A St Enoch Centre spokesman added: "We are devastated by this tragic incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the man involved.

"We will of course co-operate fully with the investigation."