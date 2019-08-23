School daze: Mum shares before-and-after photos of daughter

Lucie left for her first day back immaculately dressed but returned home a little worse for wear.

Back to school: Lucie before and after.

A Scots mum has captured comical photos of her daughter before and after her first day back at school.

Five-year-old Lucie, from East Renfrewshire, left the house immaculately dressed in her pristine uniform.

However, on returning home, the P2 pupil was snapped looking a little worse for wear with dishevelled hair and uneven socks.

Holding onto a unicorn backpack, Lucie's bow was also pictured out-of-place and her tie had loosened up.

The photos went viral after Lucie's mum, Jillian, sent the pictures to her local newspaper Barrhead News.

Jillian told STV News: "Kieran, her dad, had text asking how her first day back had gone, so I sent him a picture as there was no words to describe how she looked.

"We then shared it to our family and friends and to the local newspaper, who every year prints first day pictures, and when they popped the photo online it's just gone crazy.

"Lucie loves school and couldn't wait to see all her friends after the holidays."

