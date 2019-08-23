Police search after car found submerged in harbour

Coastguard teams were also called to Saltcoats Harbour in Ayrshire after a vehicle was spotted.

Discovery: A car was found submerged in the water. Ardrossan Coastguard

A car has been found submerged in a harbour in Ayrshire.

Police and coastguard teams were called to Saltcoats Harbour at 8.30am on Friday after the vehicle was spotted in the water.

A major search of the harbour and shoreline was carried out but no-one was found.

An Ardrossan Coastguard spokesman said: "As the team arrived on scene, the roof of the vehicle was visible above the waterline.

Coastguard: A major search was carried out.

"A water rescue operator deployed into the water with team members standing by to provide immediate casualty care if required.

"The water rescue operator was quickly able to confirm that no-one was within the vehicle.

"A short time thereafter and with additional coastguard resources, an expanded shoreline search was conducted between Saltcoats and Stevenston with a detailed search of Saltcoats harbour being conducted alongside the police dive marine unit.

"Once the shoreline and harbour searches were complete and with nothing found, all coastguard resources were stood down with Police Scotland continuing enquiries."