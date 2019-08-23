Sex offender who abused teenage girls on run from prison

Paul Hunter Redpath, originally from Stranraer, is wanted by Cumbria Police.

Paul Redpath: The sex offender is wanted by police.

A sex offender who abused a disabled teenager and another girl is on the run from prison.

Paul Hunter Redpath, originally from Stranraer, is wanted by Cumbria Police for allegedly breaching a sexual harm prevention order, failing to maintain contact with officers and breaching prison recall.

Redpath was first jailed in Northern Ireland in 2006 for abusing a disabled 15-year-old girl as well as a 13-year-old girl.

Police have urged the public not to approach the 48-year-old, who has links to Scotland, Preston, West Cumbria and South Cumbria.

Redpath has a Scottish accent and his hair is in a ponytail. He is 6ft 4in and has a distinctive grey beard.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: "If sighted, the public are advised not to approach him and to contact the police immediately on 999."