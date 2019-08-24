Two motorcyclists dead after collision next to bridge

The men were pronounced dead after a crash on the A73 next to the Hyndford Bridge in Lanark.

Police: Two men were pronounced dead. STV

Two motorcyclists have died after a crash near a bridge.

The collision happened on the A73 next to the Hyndford Bridge in Lanark at 11am on Saturday.

Two men, who were both riding motorbikes, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have closed the road while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 11am, police and emergency services attended a fatal collision between two motorcycles on the A73 near to Hyndford Bridge at Lanark.

"The riders of the bikes, both men, died at the scene.

"Enquiries are continuing and the road remains closed."