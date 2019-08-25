Glasgow University renames engineering school after James Watt

The move is part of a year-long celebration commemorating the life of the Scottish inventor.

Glasgow: Its engineering school has been renamed.

The University of Glasgow has officially renamed its School of Engineering after James Watt to mark the 200th anniversary of his death.

The move is part of a year-long celebration commemorating the life and work of the famous Scottish inventor.

Greenock-born Watt was renowned for his contribution to steam engine technology and had been working as an instrument-maker at the university when he made improvements to a Newcomen steam engine in 1765.

His insight in adding a separate condenser to the engine, making it vastly more efficient, is said to have helped kick-start the industrial revolution.

Professor David Cumming, head of the university's James Watt School of Engineering, said: "The importance of Watt's contribution to the field of engineering can't really be overstated, and we're very proud to be associated with the improvements he made to the Newcomen steam engine.

"The world has come a long way in 200 years, and much of that distance was covered using technology derived from the principles he established.

"It seemed fitting to mark the start of the third century of a post-Watt world with the renaming of the school, not least because we'll eventually be moving to a state-of-the-art new facility on the site of the old Western Infirmary as part of the university's billion-pound campus improvement programme."

The renaming was welcomed by Debbie Beales, who works as part of the university's health, safety and well-being unit and recently discovered that her family line leads six generations back directly to Watt.

Ms Beales said: "I had no idea of my family's connection to James Watt until a cousin recently decided to research the Beales family tree and uncovered this link.

"While dad passed away a couple of years ago, my gran Jean is still alive and I know that she is as proud as I am of the family's link to a pioneering figure like Watt, and pleased to know that the School of Engineering is marking the 200th anniversary of his death with this renaming.

"It came as quite a shock but the more we thought about it the more we realised that there were odd connections between generations - my dad worked as a shipwright, as Watt's own father did, and although my dad was camera-shy he definitely bore a resemblance to Watt."