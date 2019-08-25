Boy, 12, dies after being electrocuted above railway line

The youngster came into contact with overhead power lines near Ashgill Road in Glasgow.

A 12-year-old boy has died after being electrocuted above a railway line.

The youngster came into contact with overhead power lines near Ashgill Road in Glasgow at 6.30pm on Sunday, August 18.

The child was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Saturday night.

Inspector Alasdair McWhirter said: "This is a truly tragic incident, and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the boy's family and friends.

"We have specially trained officers supporting his family during this incredibly difficult time and I would ask that their privacy is please respected while they come to terms with their loss.

"We have no reason to believe there were any suspicious circumstances to this incident and we will be preparing a report for the procurator fiscal."